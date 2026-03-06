WATCH | Authorities dismantle abandoned tower crane structure in St Paul’s Bay

An abandoned tower crane structure that was posing a potential danger to third parties and the public in St Paul’s Bay was dismantled on Friday.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department (CPD) carried out the operation.

The structure was located at an inactive and abandoned construction site in Triq Jean de La Cassier, St Paul’s Bay. The BCA and OHSA had received complaints from nearby residents regarding the tower crane.

Following the necessary investigative actions, the two authorities concluded that the tower crane had been abandoned. To prevent the risk it posed to residents and third parties, they directed the relevant authorities to remove the structure.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar said the authority will remain proactive when machinery or sites pose risks not only to workers but also to third parties.

“The authority will remain proactive and, where it identifies any machinery or site that in any way places the health of not only workers but also third parties at risk, after exhausting its legal obligations, it will direct the relevant authorities to eliminate the danger,” she said.

Cutajar said she was satisfied that the operation carried out in collaboration with the BCA and the Civil Protection Department had been successfully completed.

BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici was also present during the operation. He said the case showed how the authority has taken on a more proactive role in preventing potential incidents.

“The decision to dismantle the tower crane was taken after, in recent days, the BCA together with OHSA made several attempts to contact the owners of the site and the tower crane, but these attempts were unsuccessful,” Bonnici said. “In the past hours, we requested the assistance of the Civil Protection Department to dismantle the tower crane under the supervision of the BCA, which is the competent authority responsible for construction and third-party safety, and OHSA, which is responsible for workers’ health and safety during the operation.”