Pilatus whistleblower Efimova surrenders to Greek police

Maria Efimova, the former Pilatus Bank employee turned whistleblower, who was one of the sources of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has reportedly surrendered to the police in Greece.

Efimova, who had given information to Caruana Galizia on alleged transactions amounting to $1 million from Azerbaijan’s government to the Egrant Panama company, had fled Malta last year, saying she was fearing for her and her family’s safety.

Greek news website tvxs.gr reported today that the whistleblower, who it said had been living in Crete with her husband and two children, turned herself in to Greek police after she travelled to Greece to vote in the Russian election.

The website said that, after receiving calls from mainly British media, which tried to involve her in the recent British-Russian clash - regarding the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury - Efimova had decided to walk into a police station in Athens and surrender herself to Greek authorities, for fear of her life and her family’s security.

A European and International Arrest Warrant had been issued against Efimova in November 2017, after she repeatedly failed to turn up to court sittings. She was being accused of defrauding Pilatus Bank and of having made false claims against inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Lara Butters and Superintendent Denis Theuma.