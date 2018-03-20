Pilatus whistleblower Efimova surrenders to Greek police

Greek news reports say Maria Efimova, source of Daphne Caruana Galizia, handed herself in to police in Athens

massimo_costa
20 March 2018, 11:55am
by Massimo Costa
The offices of Pilatus Bank in Ta' Xbiex
The offices of Pilatus Bank in Ta' Xbiex

Maria Efimova, the former Pilatus Bank employee turned whistleblower, who was one of the sources of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has reportedly surrendered to the police in Greece.

Efimova, who had given information to Caruana Galizia on alleged transactions amounting to $1 million from Azerbaijan’s government to the Egrant Panama company, had fled Malta last year, saying she was fearing for her and her family’s safety.

Greek news website tvxs.gr reported today that the whistleblower, who it said had been living in Crete with her husband and two children, turned herself in to Greek police after she travelled to Greece to vote in the Russian election.

The website said that, after receiving calls from mainly British media, which tried to involve her in the recent British-Russian clash - regarding the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury - Efimova had decided to walk into a police station in Athens and surrender herself to Greek authorities, for fear of her life and her family’s security.

A European and International Arrest Warrant had been issued against Efimova in November 2017, after she repeatedly failed to turn up to court sittings. She was being accused of defrauding Pilatus Bank and of having made false claims against inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Lara Butters and Superintendent Denis Theuma.

 

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Former parliamentarians baffled by parties’ U-turn on MPs' pension
National

Former parliamentarians baffled by parties’ U-turn on MPs' pension
Yannick Pace
Pilatus whistleblower Efimova surrenders to Greek police
National

Pilatus whistleblower Efimova surrenders to Greek police
Massimo Costa
MPs will skirt court ruling to close down Mosta fireworks factory and farmers are unhappy about it
National

MPs will skirt court ruling to close down Mosta fireworks factory and farmers are unhappy about it
Kurt Sansone
Less asylum claims filed in Malta, Germany takes refugee crisis bulk
National

Less asylum claims filed in Malta, Germany takes refugee crisis bulk
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe