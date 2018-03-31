menu

Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare

Roads around Marsa Industrial Estate sealed off as a result of a gas leak • Buildings evacuated, no injuries reported

tia_reljic
31 March 2018, 10:54am
by Tia Reljic

Residents living in the area around the Easygas plant in Luqa have been evacuated following a gas leak by the company, police have said.

Qormi Road, Luqa and Valletta Road have been sealed off from traffic as a result on.

The source of the gas leak was reported to be a truck bowser being refilled on Saturday morning.

Medical personnel were dispatched to the area, although no injuries were reported.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham
National

Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham
Tia Reljic
Puttinu Cares raises record €6.6 million in Good Friday fundraiser
National

Puttinu Cares raises record €6.6 million in Good Friday fundraiser
Paul Cocks
Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare
National

Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare
Tia Reljic
Christians, priests cannot close their ears to the poor, Gozo Bishop says
National

Christians, priests cannot close their ears to the poor, Gozo Bishop says
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe