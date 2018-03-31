Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare
Roads around Marsa Industrial Estate sealed off as a result of a gas leak • Buildings evacuated, no injuries reported
Residents living in the area around the Easygas plant in Luqa have been evacuated following a gas leak by the company, police have said.
Qormi Road, Luqa and Valletta Road have been sealed off from traffic as a result on.
The source of the gas leak was reported to be a truck bowser being refilled on Saturday morning.
Medical personnel were dispatched to the area, although no injuries were reported.
More in National