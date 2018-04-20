menu

Dar Charles Miceli officially opens its doors

The home will be offering a new aftercare service, led by Caritas Malta

20 April 2018, 7:49pm
Bishop Charles Scicluna officially opening the home
Bishop Charles Scicluna officially opening the home

Dar Charles Miceli, which will be offering an aftercare service, operated by Caritas Malta and available 24 hours a day, including during weekends, was officially opened today.

Through this service, people who followed a recovery programme but are encountering difficulties in the process will be able to seek refuge at the home. The service is also available to those who didn’t follow a Caritas Malta programme, but instead had embarked on a programme with other operators in the sector.

The home was dedicated to the late Charles Miceli, in celebration of his legacy, activism, and the voice he gave to those in the margins of society.

