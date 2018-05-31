No amnesty on old fireworks factories

A recent legal amendment protecting fireworks factories from being shuttered due to their proximity to road traffic, will be amended to ensure only functioning factories are legalised.

Fireworks factories in existence since before 1994 but lacking a planning permit were legalised through a legal notice, but only if they were actually operational in 2016. This effectively ensures that a controversial Mellieha fireworks factory, served with an enforcement notice for illegal buildings in 2009, won’t be legalised since it was not operational in 2016. A request to sanction “the manufacturing of fireworks” is still being assessed by the PA’s appeals tribunal.

Also excluded from the amnesty is the Tal-Boros factory in Kercem, also served with an enforcement notice in 1999, following the illegal building of three workshops.

The PA is currently assessing an application to regularise and extend a fireworks factory in Ta’ Sqaq Awzara in Qormi. The Environment and Resources Authority has not objected to the proposal, noting that such development has to be located in the ODZ but has asked for plans related to a permit dating back to 1984. The amnesty will ensure that the existing factory will be automatically regularised.