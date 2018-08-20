[WATCH] Road accidents down by almost 400 in first six months

NSO releases road accident data for first six months

Nine people died on Malta’s roads in the first six months of the year but official data shows there were fewer road accidents and less casualties.

The fatalities included two tourists who were killed when an open-top bus crashed into a tree in Żurrieq. The fatalities included one pedestrian and one cyclist.

The National Statistics Office reported on Monday that there were 7,210 road accidents between January and June, a drop of 389 over the same period last year.

There were also fewer injured people. The accidents had 841 casualties, a drop of 114 when compared to the same period last year.

The vast majority of accidents were car-on-car collisions with Thursday being the day with the most accidents between April and June.