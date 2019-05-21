menu

Man falls three storeys after roof collapses

A 36-year-old Italian national was injured when a roof collapsed in St Julians on Tuesday morning

laura_calleja
21 May 2019, 2:19pm
by Laura Calleja
A 37-year-old man has been severely injured after falling from a height of three storeys. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
A 37-year-old Italian national has sustained severe injuries after falling from a height of approximately three storeys on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 11:30am in Triq Spinola, St Julians.

The police said the victim had been working on the roof when it collapsed.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he was certified as having sustained severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

