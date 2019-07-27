Vandals strike at recently restored Mosta garden

Unknown individuals went on a rampage at the recently restored Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta, destroying light fixtures and dustbins.

The Mosta garden, which sits atop the Victoria Lines was regenerated at an expense of €500,000 and inaugurated last May.

More than 2,200 trees and shrubs were planted, 4,300 metres of paving was laid, and facilities, paths and passageway were restored.

However, on Friday night vandals struck at the garden, snapping the new light fixtures and denting the dustbins. In a Facebook post, Mosta councillor Chris Grech said the coundil condemned the vandalism.

Grech said the council was in the final stages of getting permission to instal CCTV cameras in the garden.