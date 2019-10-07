MP Frederick Azzopardi taken ill in Morocco
The MP is part of a Maltese parliamentary delegation taking part in the parliamentary assembly of the OECD
Nationalist Party MP Frederick Azzopardi was hospitalised in Morocco after falling ill, the Speaker’s office said on Monday.
Azzopardi forms part of a Maltese parliamentary delegation taking part in the parliamentary assembly of the OECD.
Speaker Anglu Farrugia said Azzopardi fell ill and was taken to a medical clinic for treatment. No information was given as to Azzopardi's condition.
