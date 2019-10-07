menu

MP Frederick Azzopardi taken ill in Morocco

The MP is part of a Maltese parliamentary delegation taking part in the parliamentary assembly of the OECD

kurt_sansone
7 October 2019, 10:00am
by Kurt Sansone
PN MP Frederick Azzopardi
PN MP Frederick Azzopardi

Nationalist Party MP Frederick Azzopardi was hospitalised in Morocco after falling ill, the Speaker’s office said on Monday.

Azzopardi forms part of a Maltese parliamentary delegation taking part in the parliamentary assembly of the OECD.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said Azzopardi fell ill and was taken to a medical clinic for treatment. No information was given as to Azzopardi's condition.

