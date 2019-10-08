[WATCH] Government to run drill for eventuality of no-deal Brexit

Government to run drill for eventuality of no-deal Brexit

The government will be running a Brexit drill for all its departments to gauge their reaction in the case of a no-deal withdrawal.

The drill will apply to all relevant governmental entities, and will include readiness testing on issues ranging from how British tourists will be processed at Malta's airport to how customs will deal with imports and exports.

European Affairs minister Edward Zammit Lewis, addressing a press conference on Brexit preparedness on Tuesday, said there was no date yet set for the drill, but that the government was monitoring the fluid situation and would identify the best time to carry it out.

"The drill will be a horizontal one and will cover various departments which need to be prepared," Zammit Lewis said, "We haven't set a date yet, but we are following developments and will act accordingly."

The government's campaign slogan - Brexit: be prepared - showed that it was gearing itself up for every eventuality, the minister said.

"Brexit is something which will affect all Maltese citizens, Malta's enterprises, and also Maltese in the UK and British citizens in Malta. This is not an abstract concept - we have to work on practical things," he said.

"We are focusing on a no deal, because if the withdrawal agreement comes into place, we know what this will entail. The biggest challenge will come into play if the UK leaves with a deal, and there is a probability that this happen."

The Brexit situation was being monitored closely by the government and discussed every day, he said.

"This is a process, especially considering we don't know the end game. The Brexit date remains 31 October, although in the UK a law has been passed which ties the British Prime Minister to demand an extension if no deal is reached by that date. The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson], however, insisting he is not bound by this.

"Whatever happens, we will safeguard our country and our citizens in all that they do to ensure the least inconvenience."

Principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit grew a number of months ago, and at this stage work started to prepare for this worst-case scenario.

"This issue goes above and beyond British citizens in Malta, into areas such as medicine, customs and aviation. There are a very many areas which can be impacted. Government departments rose up to the occasion to be prepared. Since then, we have remained active and updating things," Cutajar said.

Brexit unit head Glenn Micallef said a number of preparations, both at EU and national level, had been put in place to prepare for the possibility of the UK withdrawing from the Union without an agreement.

He underlined that, should it leave without a deal in October, the UK will be considered a third-country as from 1 November.

The government's Brexit helpline, 153, had been receiving an increasing influx of calls as the probability of the UK crashing out without an agreement grows.

In light of this, the government had been holding informative meetings various stakeholders which are likely to be impacted, including the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) and importers and exporters.

Below are some of the most salient points highlighted by Micallef which will apply if a no-deal Brexit materialises: