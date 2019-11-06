Marsaxlokk fishers to get new €700,000 off-loading facility

The government has announced the construction of a €700,000 fish off-loading facility in Marsaxlokk.

On Wednesday, Fisheries Parliamentary SecretaryClint Camilleri said the new area will make for a more efficient way of unloading fish catches when boats return to land.

According to Camilleri, the new facility will also help improving the work carried out by fishing enforcement officials who carry out their duties near the Southern Harbour.

“We want to improve the productivity of our fishers, while ensuring that we provide them with the best tools for their job,” Camilleri said.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds, Aaron Farrugia, who was also in attendance, said that the investment in the new landing facility will be coupled with the recently announced Marsaxlokk breakwater.

“Fishing is not only the livelihood of hundreds of Maltese families, but an important factor of our economy,” Farrugia said.

During this week, Malta will be proposing a set of management measures for the ‘kannizzatti’ used by Maltese lampuki fishers who are being chased off their fishing grounds by belligerent Tunisian fishers.

In talks which started on Monday, Malta will propose measures of anchored Fishing Aggravated Devices (FADs) at the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM).

