Nation-wide power cut leaves Malta in the dark
Malta was plunged into darkness this afternoon as electricity was lost nation-wide around 2.45pm
A major power outage has left the country in the dark with no word yet from Enemalta.
Initial reports had towns and villages in the north losing electricity, but it soon became clear that electricity was lost all over the island.
The Water Services Corporation issued a statement to the effect that crucial infrastructure was down due to a nation-wide power cut.
WSC said certain areas could experience water pressure issues or interruptions.
It is unclear what caused the power outage.
