menu

Nation-wide power cut leaves Malta in the dark

Malta was plunged into darkness this afternoon as electricity was lost nation-wide around 2.45pm

paul_cocks
26 November 2019, 4:02pm
by Paul Cocks
Major power outage hits Malta
Major power outage hits Malta

A major power outage has left the country in the dark with no word yet from Enemalta.

Initial reports had towns and villages in the north losing electricity, but it soon became clear that electricity was lost all over the island.

The Water Services Corporation issued a statement to the effect that crucial infrastructure was down due to a nation-wide power cut.

WSC said certain areas could experience water pressure issues or interruptions.

It is unclear what caused the power outage.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in National
[WATCH] ‘Killers, out! Prison!’. Thousands demand Joseph Muscat to step down
National

[WATCH] ‘Killers, out! Prison!’. Thousands demand Joseph Muscat to step down
Massimo Costa
Adrian Delia says Prime Minister is compromised and has to resign
National

Adrian Delia says Prime Minister is compromised and has to resign
David Hudson
Speaker rules against urgent parliamentary debate on current 'crisis'
National

Speaker rules against urgent parliamentary debate on current 'crisis'
David Hudson
Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party
National

Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.