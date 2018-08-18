Kofi Annan, former UN secretary general, dies

Kofi Annan, the United Nation’s former secretary general and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died on Saturday aged 80.

The Ghanian diplomat served, for two terms, as the seventh Secretary-General of the UN, from 1997 to 2006. He was the first black African to occupy such a role.

In 2001, he, together with the UN, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "their work for a better organised and more peaceful world".