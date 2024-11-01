Embracing AI: Preparing students for the future | Cassandra Sturgeon Delia
As an educator specialising in technology-enhanced learning, I encourage students, parents, and fellow educators to explore AI’s benefits while keeping ethical implications in mind
As the new academic year begins, students and educators are increasingly recognising the potential of generative AI in education. These powerful tools can provide personalised feedback, offer explanations, and suggest improvements in writing, making them valuable assets in the learning journey. However, it is crucial to use AI as a supplement rather than a substitute for learning. For parents, AI can serve as a digital tutor at home. Generative AI can guide parents through explaining complex concepts or provide extra practice for children who need help grasping specific topics while ensuring that the learning process remains interactive and meaningful.
In higher education, the focus shifts to using AI ethically, enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than bypassing them. While these tools can help generate ideas, outline essays, or clarify difficult concepts, it is critical that students do not turn to AI to do the work for them. Instead, they should engage with AI in a way that enhances their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, ensuring they maintain academic integrity and develop the skills they need for their future careers.
Educators are increasingly emphasising the importance of understanding how to integrate these tools responsibly for research and the learning process. Generative AI also opens up new avenues for collaboration and creativity, especially in group work or projects. It can facilitate brainstorming sessions, offer fresh perspectives on course material, or help create visual and written content for presentations. These capabilities give students an edge in enhancing their academic outcomes and their ability to work within teams. When used properly, AI empowers students to take ownership of their learning journey. These skills are not only essential for academic success but also for future careers. As students prepare to enter the workforce, many industries are adopting AI technologies, making it essential for them to develop the skills needed to use these tools ethically and effectively.
It is vital to approach AI as a complementary tool rather than one that completes the work for students. Higher education students, in particular, must ensure they are using AI to support their critical thinking and creativity, not bypass them. Ethical usage of AI is a conversation that needs to be at the forefront of academic circles. As we start the new academic year, rather than fearing AI, we must embrace it by teaching students how to use these tools ethically and responsibly. AI is here to stay, and by learning how to leverage it responsibly, students can better equip themselves for both academic and professional success.
As an educator specialising in technology-enhanced learning, I encourage students, parents, and fellow educators to explore AI’s benefits while keeping ethical implications in mind. By embracing AI responsibly and teaching students to use these tools ethically, we can better equip them for both academic and professional success in an increasingly AI-driven world. My recently completed PhD in E-Research and Technology Enhanced Learning, sponsored by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS), has deepened my understanding of this exciting field, and I look forward to continuing research on integrating AI into our educational practices.