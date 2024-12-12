Modernising and decarbonising our electrical systems | Alexander Tanti
Malta has advanced its clean energy transition with the publication of the amended Electricity Connection and Supply Regulations (ECSR) and Electrical Installations Regulations (EIR).
These amendments not only represent a significant leap in ensuring the sustainability, safety, and efficiency of our electricity system but also reaffirm Malta’s commitment to decarbonisation and a forward-looking energy vision.
Over the past decade, Malta has made remarkable progress in renewable energy adoption. With these new regulations, the country is combining technological advancements with practical measures to empower consumers and accelerate the shift to cleaner energy sources. Renewable energy systems (RES) remain central to Malta’s decarbonisation strategy.
The updated regulations further support this transition by making it easier for households to install larger photovoltaic (PV) systems. Notably, residential PV capacity limits have been raised by 25%, reflecting the improved efficiency of modern PV panels, which generate more energy in less space.
This increased capacity applies specifically to PV systems equipped with Volt-Var control, ensuring voltage fluctuations are managed at the source rather than at the grid level.
A new low-voltage connection (three-phase 40A) has also been introduced, designed to support high-energy-demand systems like electric vehicle chargers and modern appliances. Compared to the conventional three-phase 60A connection, this option reduces costs while encouraging renewable energy adoption at home.
Moreover, the regulations now allow consumers to act as both energy suppliers and consumers, promoting a modern bi-directional energy flow model. Updated methodologies for calculating electricity demand now account for garages and electric vehicle charging, ensuring futureproofing begins at the design stage of developments.
To uphold the highest standards, the regulations introduce several measures prioritising safety and quality. Systems rated above 300A must be designed and certified by qualified engineers with Authorisation B, ensuring that large-scale projects are managed by experienced professionals.
This requirement, effective from July 2025, provides engineers with sufficient time to secure the necessary authorisation. Compliance with IET Standards now remains applicable up to the 1st July 2018, and updates in this standard will not be directly adopted within local regulations, ensuring Malta-specific compliance standards.
This streamlines processes to local conditions and avoids unnecessary costs for consumers.
Enhanced safety measures for electric motors, more convenient over-voltage protection options, and allowances for multiple Residual Current Devices (RCDs) to avoid nuisance tripping are just some of the changes that prioritise both user convenience and system reliability.
Additionally, these enhanced safety measures now allow maisonette residents with roof space rights to pass cabling through common areas to connect their PV systems, provided essential safety measures are in place.
Previously, the EIR did not permit connections outside individual dwellings, preventing maisonette residents from routing PV systems through shared spaces. This significant barrier to PV installation has now been removed.
The revised regulations also enhance fairness and transparency in electrical system management.
They simplify the connection process for smaller developments, and introduce a reimbursement mechanism, allowing consumers to recoup investments when others connect to the same infrastructure. Substation ownership rights have been clarified, with agreements ensuring fair operational management. Independent architects will now value land for substations, replacing outdated caps to ensure just compensation.
As we navigate the challenges posed by climate change and rising energy demands, these regulations lay the foundation for a resilient, consumer-centric energy future. By supporting renewable energy, enhancing safety, and fostering innovation, Malta continues to lead by example in its push for decarbonisation.
These regulations equip us citizens with the tools and opportunities to actively contribute to this transformation while ensuring that our energy systems are robust and prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow.
These achievements result from extensive public and stakeholder consultations led by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services, and Enemalta.