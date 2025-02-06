The need for a union for creatives
The creative and entertainment industry is often romanticised as a world of passion, artistic creation, and self-expression. But behind the scenes, many workers are facing exploitation, poor conditions, and financial instability. Solidarjetà, an independent general union dedicated to fighting for workers' rights, is committed to changing this. On 26th February at 5pm, we will hold a public meeting at 67, Strait Street, Valletta, to discuss and plan the unionisation of the creative industry. This meeting is a crucial step towards building a fairer, more sustainable future for all creative workers.
When COVID-19 hit the creative sector with significant challenges, the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association (MEIA) was established as an independent voice for the industry. Through lobbying efforts, they successfully advocated for the inclusion of creative sector workers and businesses in the government’s COVID-19 Wage Supplement Scheme, bringing vital material change to many workers. This collective action showed the power of the unified sectoral voice of creative workers.
Over the past few months, Solidarjetà has held informal meetings with workers across the creative sector. These conversations have revealed a troubling pattern: delayed payments, shockingly low wages, unsafe working conditions, and a lack of basic protections. These issues are not isolated incidents—they are systemic problems that demand collective action.
Through these discussions, we have identified key demands that could be the beginning to a fairer industry.
These include:
- A basic minimum contract for all workers, ensuring health and safety, fair pay and job security.
- Clarified tax information and services to help workers navigate financial complexities.
- Financial support between engagements to address the irregular nature of creative work.
These demands are rooted in the real experiences of workers who have been let down by the current system. Below are some of their stories, highlighting why unionisation is not just necessary, but urgent.
One worker shared their experience of working in the Maltese theatre and film industry for seven years:
“Working in the Maltese theatre and film industry has been an extremely gratifying experience. Through all the productions I have partaken in, I have witnessed great growth in my skillset. Financial growth, however, is a different story.”
They explained that while theatrical productions abroad pay throughout the entire engagement, including rehearsals, local artists are only paid per performance. This results in very low hourly rates. For example, playing a lead role at prestigious venues like the Manoel Theatre earned them an average of €7.60/hour—less than their unqualified summer job as a student, which paid €8.00/hour. In one extreme case, a production paid just €3.03/hour, barely half the minimum wage. As a child actor, they were rarely ever paid.
“Even when the pay rate is good, one must take into consideration that work in this industry rarely ever offers a stable income. Thus, making pay checks last in the intermittent periods between jobs is currently unfeasible.”
Funky Monkey, a full-time musician and founder of 141 Records, highlighted the disparity in how local and foreign artists are treated:
“As a full-time artist, we find it difficult to make a living from our original music locally. One could argue that because we live in a small country, it’s natural that we have few opportunities. While this can be a valid argument, this does not make it acceptable for local artists to be exploited.”
They described a case where a five-member band was paid €400 for performing on a festival main stage, and an even more egregious case where four band members were collectively paid €80 for a half-hour set of original music. Meanwhile, foreign artists at the same festival were treated and paid far better.
“How can we possibly dream of success if we are exploited in our own country!”
A set designer shared their experience of working in appalling conditions:
“I was hired to design and hand-paint sets for a play, with three weeks to do it, but ended up with just one week because there was no proper studio. The place I worked in was an abandoned, mouldy building. It was dirty and awful for my health. I had constant headaches, trouble breathing, and had to take frequent breaks.”
To make matters worse, someone was living and constantly present in the room without being told this would be the case before starting the work, making them feel unsafe. Despite completing the work over a month ago, they have yet to be paid.
An actor shared their experience of turning up for a shoot for a local production, only to realise that it would involve previously unexplained stunt work:
“Prior to shooting day, I requested whether any training would be provided, and they informed me that it would be a simple procedure requiring minimum effort. During shooting day, there were no emergency facilities provided, and the scenes were carried out with minimum precaution.”
The stunt work took a physical toll, leaving them in pain for days. This lack of care and preparation is unacceptable, especially in a high-risk role.
These stories are just a snapshot of the challenges faced by creative workers. They illustrate why unionisation is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Solidarjetà is committed to fighting for better pay, safer conditions, and fair treatment for all workers in the creative industry.
We encourage everyone—artists, actors, technicians, designers, musicians, and more—to join us on 26th February at 5PM at 67, Strait Street, Valletta. Together, we can plan the way forward and build a stronger, more equitable industry.
We recognise the problem of blacklisting that many workers fear when speaking out. However, it is only through collective action that we can change these exploitative practices and strive for a future where workers feel safe and stable enough to speak up for themselves without fear of retribution.
We encourage you to join Solidarjetà through our website and to follow our social media for updates. If you have any questions or suggestions do not hesitate to reach out to us.
The creative industry thrives on the talent and dedication of its workers. It’s time they were treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.