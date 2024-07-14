Let’s get down to business on tables and chairs
The enforcement action taken by multiple agencies in St George’s Square in Rabat, Gozo last week was commendable.
At the very least it shows that when the authorities find the will to act they can find solutions to problems. Very often when it comes to enforcement action involving tables and chairs placed outside by restaurants and other establishments, the issue is one of ownership since no single authority seems able to tackle the issue on its own.
What happened in Gozo was a concerted effort that saw officials from the Malta Tourism Authority, the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority and the police acting together to ensure that a masterplan that already exists for that square is respected.
This is the team effort that is needed to bring some order in many squares and streets across Malta and Gozo where restaurants and entertainment establishments are allowed to take out tables and chairs.
The enforcement action taken in Gozo should not be the last exercise of its sort. Valletta, Sliema, Gżira, Marsaskala, Xlendi, Marsalforn and other areas are crying out for such enforcement action.
Outside dining is not something that should be shunned or discredited. Outside dining helps inject character and life into public areas and our weather makes it ideal to have such concessions.
However, what bothers many is the sense of entitlement many restaurant owners seem to have over what is after all public space.
Government should always be judicious in the manner by which such concessions are given to ensure access is always adequate and community activities can always take place unhindered. But more importantly, government should also be in a position to enforce any conditions it imposes on operators.
It is the greed of some operators that irks people. It is the abuse of restricting access on pavements and squares that causes outrage.
If the Gozo experiment can be repeated at regular intervals on a continuous basis across various localities, order could be restored. But more importantly, the authorities should also ask restaurants to display official documentation indicating on a map the area of the concession granted to them. In this way, enforcement can be simplified and delegated to a single entity. Additionally, fines for abuse should be increased and repeat offences should lead to the termination of the concession.
Barklori are no threat to ferry
The monopoly given to the sea ferry company to operate the Sliema-Valletta route is justifiable since it ensures viability of this mass transport service.
The monopoly was granted in 2012 for an eight-year period and effectively meant that the traditional boats, known as dgħajjes tal-pass, could not operate between Sliema and Valletta as a taxi service.
The monopoly was extended for another three years upon its expiry in 2020. It may still make sense to have a monopoly given the country’s need to have a viable mass transport service within the two main ports.
But the question is whether such a monopoly should exclude traditional dgħajjes from plying their trade in Marsamxett Harbour.
We do not use the word ‘mass transport’ casually to refer to the ferry. The ferry is effectively a means of mass public transport, which can help ease traffic congestion in the inner harbour area.
The dgħajjes tal-pass are anything but a ‘mass transport’ system and more akin to a taxi service. In no way can they ever compete in volumes and service with the ferry, which is why it makes no sense to have a monopoly that excludes the traditional water taxis from plying their trade.
The monopoly should be restricted only to the scheduled ferry service, similar to what happens in land transport with a monopolistic concession granted to one bus company. And just like on land, taxis are allowed to operate, the dgħajjes tal-pass should also be able to operate within our ports.
Barklori are right to protest against this restriction. The government should not ignore their plea. Barklori are not asking for public subsidies but to be given the chance to boost their income by offering a taxi service between Sliema and Valletta. This can hardly be construed as a commercial threat to the ferry service, which is cheaper (it is actually free of charge since government subsidises the fare), faster and more comfortable.