Syria’s newfound hope and future fraught with risk
After decades of brutal repression, it will not be easy for Syrian communities to navigate the choppy seas ahead
When Syrian rebel forces started their push towards Damascus late last month few believed they would have deposed Bashar al-Assad in a just a couple of weeks.
Assad’s forces simply melted away and the now former president flew out of the country and sought exile in Russia. The takeover by the opposition forces across the country was swift and compared to the previous 14 years, less violent.
The fall of Damascus brought an end to the brutal 50-year-old rule of the Assad family that crushed all opposition and came down hard on dissent.
After decades of repression, it is no wonder that Syrians celebrated in the streets of Damascus, Aleppo and other cities across the country and the world their newfound freedom.
The scenes were reminiscent of the joyous celebrations witnessed in Libya in 2011 when rebel forces moved into Tripoli and ousted Muammar Gaddafi, bringing to an end his 40-year-old regime.
Unfortunately, the joy only lasted a few months after rival Libyan militias started battling each other for influence, territory and resources. Libya, today, is still riven by factions that still jostle for power while diplomatic solutions keep getting pushed aside.
It is with the Libya experience in mind that we look at Syria’s future with apprehension. The rapid transition of power, the words spoken so far by the leader of the main Syrian opposition group that led the charge and the apparent protection of State assets from looting and unwarranted destruction are cause for hope that a new Syria built on respect of diversity, justice and the dignity of every person is possible. Finding the right harmony between the different communities that call the country home is going to be crucial albeit not easy to achieve.
But the initial steps for an orderly transition to a free and just society are ostensibly the most crucial. It is at this juncture that regional and global powers must take on a supporting role. Any change process must be Syrian-led but the country is going to need all the help it can get in terms of humanitarian aid; investment in infrastructure; institutional capacity building, especially at law enforcement level; and investment in education and healthcare.
The regional and global powers must engage with the Syrian rebels and maintain an open communication channel with all parties.
Syria has the potential to become a beacon for ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the Middle East. The hope that has been sown must be nurtured and allowed to grow. Syrians have suffered for far too long at the hands of a murderous regime and over the past 14 years as a result of the brutal suppression of the uprising by Assad’s forces helped by Russian bombs and Iranian support.
The newfound hope; the freedom; the sense of relief should spur Syrian leaders to seek a new beginning. They should avoid at all costs demonising every single person who was employed by Assad’s State apparatus since not all those who worked for the regime were necessarily supportive of all it did. In Libya, after Gaddafi’s downfall, a law was passed that cast aside people who in some ways were connected to the regime. It caused upheaval, led to State institutions being depopulated and forced talented people to leave simply because of some perceived closeness to Gaddafi’s regime – indeed, sometimes the law was used abusively to settle old scores between families.
This does not mean justice should not be done against the individuals who perpetrated atrocities. Proof must be preserved; victims must be heard and justice meted out against their abusers. But in doing so, this should not turn into blinding retribution. Retribution is an understandable feeling when coming from people who suffered and had loved ones who vanished with no trace but it serves no purpose. Retribution does not heal wounds and simply perpetuates hate. This is something the Syrian leaders of today need to avoid, which is why doing justice must be a priority alongside security and access to basic services.
After decades of brutal repression, it will not be easy for Syrian communities to navigate the choppy seas ahead. This is uncharted territory but we hope Syrians can overcome the difficulties so that they can live free, in peace and prosperity.