NGOs call for immediate rejection of controversial Dwejra planning application

A coalition of environmental NGOs has issued an urgent appeal to the Planning Authority to reject a controversial planning application that seeks to sanction a series of unauthorized developments in Dwejra, one of Malta’s most ecologically sensitive and iconic natural sites.

In a joint press release, the NGOs condemned what they described as systematic degradation of protected land through the illegal installation of walls, solar panels, CCTV cameras, and other unauthorized structures. They warned that approval of the application would “set a deeply troubling precedent – one that rewards illegality and undermines environmental protection”.

The statement calls on Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who publicly described Dwejra as “the most beautiful corner of Gozo” last month, to match words with action.

“It is time for politicians to go beyond rhetorical platitudes and demonstrate genuine commitment to safeguarding this site,” the NGOs said. “Protecting Dwejra requires firm enforcement of existing regulations – not continued tolerance of those who exploit public and protected land for private interests.”

The Inland Sea area of Dwejra is also facing scrutiny, with the NGOs raising concerns over several boathouses fitted with solar panels and artificial lighting. These developments, they say, violate Policy GZ-DARK1 of the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, which is intended to preserve the area’s internationally recognised dark sky status.

Despite a previous open letter sent in March by fifteen organisations and academic institutions to Ministers Miriam Dalli and Clint Camilleri, urging action against environmental threats to Dwejra, no official response has been received.

“The silence from politicians and authorities alike is deafening and signals complicity,” the NGOs said.

They also called attention to broader environmental damage in the area, including offroading, illegal barbecuing, underwater habitat destruction, and growing light pollution.

The press release directly criticised ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca, ERA Director Darrin Stevens, and San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa, urging them to abandon “token gestures” and work collaboratively with environmental groups to implement effective conservation measures and enforcement.

“Too many officials have been resting on their laurels when it comes to Dwejra,” the NGOs said. “We should not have to remind our politicians, authorities, and local councils that Dwejra is a Natura 2000 site, a Special Area of Conservation, a Special Protected Area, and a designated Dark Sky Heritage Area.”

As for the pending application, the signatories made their stance clear: “Should the Planning Authority choose to give its approval, we will not remain silent. Dwejra is far too valuable to be sacrificed for private interests.”

Signatories to the statement include: Birdlife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Din l-Art Ħelwa (Għawdex), Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association, and Wirt Għawdex.