Ramla Bay nest: 26 turtle eggs hatch

Third turtle nest of the year excavated with 26 hatchlings discovered

nicole_meilak
11 August 2025, 9:37am
by Nicole Meilak
Volunteers and officials excavating the nest at Ramla Bay (Photo: ERA)
ERA has confirmed that the third turtle nest of 2025, discovered earlier this year in Ramla Bay, has been successfully excavated, with 26 baby turtles hatched.

Earlier on Monday, representatives from ERA and Nature Trust Malta opened the nest to assess its condition and determine how many hatchlings made it to the sea.

Officials expressed their gratitude to all volunteers and members of the public who contributed to the monitoring and protection of the nest.

Six turtle nests have been discovered on Maltese shores this summer. Last year, a record eight turtle nests were reported.

