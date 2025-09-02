WATCH | Fifth turtle nest of 2025 starts hatching at Ramla l-Ħamra

The fifth turtle nest of 2025 has started to hatch, the Environment and Resource Authority announced on Tuesday.

The nest which was found at Ramla l-Ħamra started hatching last night with a total of 35 hatchlings, and is expected to continue hatching over the next couple of nights.

If people visit the nest site, they are being told to not make any loud noises, not to use bright lights and to follow instructions from onsite volunteers.