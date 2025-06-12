115 flats set to rise above Qormi farmhouse

The Planning Board on Thursday approved a six-storey development in Qormi.

The developer was allowed to exceed the height limitation of the area as compensation for creating a public space around an existing farmhouse which is being retained but partly relocated.

The development proposed by Silvan Fenech, a director of Tum Invest will take place on a 3,784sq.m undeveloped site in western edge of Ħal Qormi, bordered by Triq il-Ħelsien, Triq ix-Xitwa and Triq in-Naħal.

The site which is within the development zone is presently characterised by a number of trees and a vernacular building, part of which will be relocated to accommodate a public open space in the area.

NGO representative Romano Cassar was the only board member to vote against the development both because its height exceeds that allowed in local plans and because of its visual impact.

The case officer cited the creation of a public piazza around a vernacular farmhouse as justification for allowing the scheme to rise beyond the established height parameters.

The development will rise to a height of 20.45m and include three basement levels for garages and commercial spaces including two cafeterias and 10 shops, with six floors of residential units with the top-most floor compensating for the ground-level open space. The complex will have a total of 115 residential units.

The farmhouse which possibly dates to the late 18th or early 19th century and which includes an għorfa and remissa will be restored and partly relocated.

Initially, the developer had proposed retaining the vernacular building in its original position, outside the building alignment. However, concerns over road safety and visual impact led the Planning Authority and Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) to recommend its careful dismantling and reconstruction within the building line. The SCH has requested bank guarantees of €12,000 for the dismantling and relocation, and €2,300 to ensure that restoration works follow an approved methodology.

The case officer described this as an opportunity to provide “a liveable environment” that prioritises pedestrian connectivity and social interaction over a conventional full-mass development.

Although the scheme breaches the local height limit of 17.5m, the Development Management Directorate concluded the project still respects statutory street facade levels.

The lost gross floor area from the creation of the piazza is being compensated through the additional receded upper floor, pushing the total height to 20.45m.

A Visual Impact Assessment concluded that the proposal would significantly alter proximity views and suggested a redesign which matches better with the surrounding townscape.

However, the case officer report rules out this option, noting the integration of the public piazza and the farmhouse – which outweighs the identified visual impacts.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage accepted the design proposal, while the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) noted most trees will be uprooted and transplanted elsewhere, except for three which will be retained.

The case officer concluded the proposal offers a net public gain through improved urban design, open space, and integration of vernacular architecture.