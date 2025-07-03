Petrol station could bite into Balluta promenade

New plans have been submitted to the Planning Authority to reopen and enlarge a dormant petrol station on Tower Road, Sliema, extending further into the promenade at the expense of existing trees including two palm trees.

The site, Speedy Petrol Station—owned by Sliema Service Station Ltd—is located along the seafront, directly across the road from the Carmelite convent and near a statue of Indian spiritual leader Sri Chinmoy.

The proposal, submitted by Sliema Service Station Ltd, seeks to upgrade the fuel station and add a shop or office, along with a canopy fitted with solar panels. The project also includes excavation works to accommodate new underground fuel tanks.

This application builds on an earlier permit issued in 2020, which was approved but never implemented.

On that occasion the case officer described the location of the fuel station in “heavily pedestrian and tourism area” as not ideal; while welcoming the proposed upgrade to “higher safety standards”.

The revised plans would extend further into the public promenade and entail the removal of a row of trees located behind the site which was not impacted in the previous permit.

Opposition Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg voiced his concerns in a Facebook post on Wednesday, urging the public to submit objections by Friday. Around 80 objections have already been filed in recent hours.

Buttigieg warned that the project would worsen traffic congestion, increase air and noise pollution, and raise the risk of fuel leaks.