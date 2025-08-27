330-space car park planned beneath Bormla school playground

A proposal to build a six-level underground car park with 334 spaces beneath an existing car park and school playground at Triq it-8 ta’ Dicembru, Bormla, is set to be decided by the Planning Authority on 12 September.

The project, submitted by Infrastructure Malta, also includes the boring of a tunnel from the lowest parking level to the Marina at Xatt ir-Rizq, together with the construction of a water reservoir beneath the car park.

The aim is to ease parking shortages in the area, improve pedestrian connectivity to the marina, and facilitate access to the Valletta ferry terminal nearby.

The development would relocate all parking underground, freeing up the part of the street-level area currently being used as a carpark for around 40 cars, thus extending the school ground set to be finished in synthetic turf and enclosed by a security fence.

A case officer report endorsed by the Development and Management Directorate is recommending approval of this project.

According to a project description report presented by Infrastructure Malta, the car park footprint will remain the same at around 1,986sq.m, but capacity will increase almost ninefold.

More parking, more cars?

While the report claimed that the project will alleviate present parking problems, it acknowledged that the car park will “encourage visitors to the Bormla and Birgu marinas thus generating more business in the marinas.”

Moreover, commuters to Valletta will be able to park their cars in this underground carpark and take the ferry from the Three Cities to Valletta. But no studies have been presented to assess the number of additional cars attracted by the new car park.

The project drew only two objections, both from residents concerned that it might attract more cars to the area without first pedestrianizing existing roads.

The NGO Din l-Art Helwa asked for more information to better assess the potential impact of this proposal on cultural heritage, given the extensive excavation and tunnelling being proposed in this historically sensitive site.

Heritage Authority clears works due to national importance

The project will also involve tunnelling works within an Urban Conservation Area and the Area of High Landscape Value linked to the Harbour fortifications.

The site also lies within the visual setting of a Grade 1 scheduled glacis. Excavation works will reach depths of up to 19.9m.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) noted archaeological potential in the area and warned that findings could require design changes, but it did not object to the application due to its “national strategic importance”.

Surprisingly the SCH did not demand monitoring by an approved archaeologist and the presentation of a works method statement as happens in most developments taking place in sensitive areas.

The Environment and Resources Authority emphasized the need to integrate existing trees into the project but did not assess the air quality impacts of a development proposed beneath a school playground.

Transport Malta also raised no objection, on condition that part of the underground parking is allocated for park-and-ride services. The proposed car park access, ramp gradients, aisle widths, and clearances were found to comply with relevant planning policies and design standards.

The Development Management Directorate concluded that the project preserves the open character of the site at ground level while relocating parking underground and enhancing access to the Marina.

The application will be considered by the Planning Commission during its sitting on 12 September.