Five-storey block risks overshadowing medieval Dingli chapel

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has concluded that a proposed five-storey block of flats in Dingli will have an overbearing impact on a medieval chapel.

The proposed development along a recently created road is close to the scheduled Santa Duminka Chapel. The immediate context is still mostly composed of two-storey houses. The proposed development abuts onto a road built by Infrastructure Malta in 2021 amidst protests by Moviment Graffitti.

The SCH reached this conclusion after reviewing the photomontages it had requested in April showing the proposed development next to the listed medieval chapel.

Although the SCH does not have the final say on whether a permit is approved or not, its opinion has a bearing on planning decisions, particularly in developments proposed in close vicinity to listed buildings.

But the Superintendence has left a window open for development in the open space around the chapel, by saying that it “may consider” a development that does not exceed three full floors without any penthouse level.

The SCH would only commit itself following the submission of amended photomontages showing the impact of a three-storey development. The Superintendence reserves the right to request any further mitigation measures as may be deemed necessary.

As expected, the montages show the medieval chapel sandwiched between an already constructed blank party wall and the proposed flats whose balconies will face the chapel.

From one angle along Triq il-Buskett the new block will also completely obscure the already compromised view of the St Mary’s parish church, which is already challenged by other developments.

But while presently the dome and one of the church belfry towers remain visible, this will no longer be the case if the new development is approved.

The presentation of photomontages to assess the impact of developments in close vicinity to scheduled buildings was made mandatory by regulations introduced by former planning minister Aaron Farrugia in 2020.

The five-storey residential block is being proposed along Triq il-Kappella Medjevali, a controversial street built by Infrastructure Malta in 2021 amid protests by Moviment Graffitti.

The application presented by Angelica Stafrace, who owns the site, foresees the development of the 184sq.m undeveloped land parcel which currently includes several fruit trees.

Although inside the development zone, the proposed residential block is within the buffer zone of the Santa Duminka chapel. The chapel enjoys Grade 1 protection, and the proposed development is just 17m away.

The site earmarked for the development was not connected to the road network before the new road was built.

Plans foresee the excavation of a reservoir, the development of garages and a shop at street level, six apartments on the overlying three levels and a receded penthouse on the fifth floor.

Back in 2021 Infrastructure Malta claimed the new road, which created an entrance and exit in Sqaq il-Muzew and Daħlet is-Sienja, was essential for emergency services to access these areas. But Graffitti had warned that the new road would pave the way for residential development in the area.

The works on the new road were carried out in the absence of planning permits because it had been included in local plans after being schemed in the 1960s and because a legal notice dating back to 2008, exempts state bodies from seeking permits for the development of schemed roads.