Woman admits to stealing ex's Rolex

A woman from Moldova has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to stealing her ex-boyfriend’s luxury watch and filing a false police report.

Marta Ivaorscaia, 30, residing in St. Julians was arraigned in court yesterday accused of stealing a Rolex worth over €2,300 on 1 June from a house in Zebbug.

Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Joseph Xerri charged the woman with aggravated theft, handling stolen goods and filing a false police report.

Earlier this month, the theft victim – her former boyfriend Jean Pierre Schembri, had been arraigned in court in connection with the incident and released on bail.

Yesterday, before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Ivaorscaia pleaded guilty to the charges, which carried a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

The court, having seen the facts of the case and the law, imposed a three-year probation order on the woman, adding a condition that she is not to speak or approach Schembri during this time.

Lawyer Veronica Spiteri was defence counsel to Ivaorscaia.