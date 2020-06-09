menu

Woman admits to stealing ex's Rolex

The 30-year-old woman was arraigned after stealing a Rolex watch worth €2,300

karl_azzopardi
9 June 2020, 11:13am
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

A woman from Moldova has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to stealing her ex-boyfriend’s luxury watch and filing a false police report.

Marta Ivaorscaia, 30, residing in St. Julians was arraigned in court yesterday accused of stealing a Rolex worth over €2,300 on 1 June from a house in Zebbug.

Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Joseph Xerri charged the woman with aggravated theft, handling stolen goods and filing a false police report.

Earlier this month, the theft victim – her former boyfriend Jean Pierre Schembri, had been arraigned in court in connection with the incident and released on bail.

Yesterday, before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Ivaorscaia pleaded guilty to the charges, which carried a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

The court, having seen the facts of the case and the law, imposed a three-year probation order on the woman, adding a condition that she is not to speak or approach Schembri during this time.

Lawyer Veronica Spiteri was defence counsel to Ivaorscaia.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Burglar who broke into Valletta house is jailed 18 months
Court & Police

Burglar who broke into Valletta house is jailed 18 months
Matthew Agius
Three men deny €250,000 theft from Eden Leisure casino
Court & Police

Three men deny €250,000 theft from Eden Leisure casino
Matthew Agius
Woman admits to stealing ex's Rolex
Court & Police

Woman admits to stealing ex's Rolex
Karl Azzopardi
Man arrested after breaking into Valletta residence
Court & Police

Man arrested after breaking into Valletta residence
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.