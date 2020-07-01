menu

Factory worker seriously injured in accident

Man left seriously injured while operating factory machinery

karl_azzopardi
1 July 2020, 8:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 24-year-old man who resides in Zejtun has been seriously injured in a factory accident at the Bulebel industrial estate.

Police said that around 2:00 pm, they received a call that a worker at one of the factories needed assistance.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man had been injured while operating the machinery.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.     

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
