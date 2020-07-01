Factory worker seriously injured in accident

A 24-year-old man who resides in Zejtun has been seriously injured in a factory accident at the Bulebel industrial estate.

Police said that around 2:00 pm, they received a call that a worker at one of the factories needed assistance.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man had been injured while operating the machinery.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.