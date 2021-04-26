Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Dingli

Two persons have been hospitalised following a traffic accident in Dingli.

The accident occurred at 8pm in Triq San Pawl tal-Pitkali.

Police said a 29-year-old from Nepal lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and fell. A 26-year-old man also from Nepal was riding pillion.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.