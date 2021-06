A man was hospitalised following an altercation in Marsa late on Tuesday evening.

Police said the 44-year-old from Qormi was assaulted in Triq it-Tiġrija after an altercation with a man and a woman, aged 40 and 38, respectively, also from Qormi.

The case was reported to the police at 10:45pm.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.