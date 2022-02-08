Man arrested over series of thefts

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said the thefts took place over a period of months. The accused allegedly stole several items from a private company worth thousands of euros.

In recent days, the stolen items were found while searching two garages in St Paul’s Bay.

The accused is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court at around 11am in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia.