Elderly man dies after falling into a field

An elderly man died on Monday morning after falling into a field in Kerċem, Gozo.

According to police, the accident happened at Triq Għar Ilma at 8:30am. Preliminary investigations indicated that the man, a 74-year-old from Rabat in Gozo, fell from a storey height into a nearby field.

A medical team was called on site to assist the man, but he was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.