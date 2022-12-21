Man arrested over suspected drug trafficking in Marsa

Drugs, a knuckle-duster and pepper spray were found on a 23-year-old man arrested by police in Marsa on Monday night.

Police were acting on a tip-off that the man was trafficking drugs in Marsa.

“After surveillance of the man’s movements, the police moved in to arrest him at 11pm on Monday at Triq in-Nagħal in Marsa,” a police statement said.

A body search yielded 70 packets of suspected heroin and cocaine, a knuckle-duster and pepper spray.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the arrest and is holding an inquiry.

Police said the man is expected to arraigned later today in connection with drug trafficking charges.