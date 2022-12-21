menu

Man arrested over suspected drug trafficking in Marsa

A 23-year-old man was arrested with 70 packets of suspected heroin and cocaine on his person

kurt_sansone
21 December 2022, 10:46am
by Kurt Sansone
The arrested man was interrogated at police headquarters in Floriana
The arrested man was interrogated at police headquarters in Floriana

Drugs, a knuckle-duster and pepper spray were found on a 23-year-old man arrested by police in Marsa on Monday night.

Police were acting on a tip-off that the man was trafficking drugs in Marsa.

“After surveillance of the man’s movements, the police moved in to arrest him at 11pm on Monday at Triq in-Nagħal in Marsa,” a police statement said.

A body search yielded 70 packets of suspected heroin and cocaine, a knuckle-duster and pepper spray.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the arrest and is holding an inquiry.

Police said the man is expected to arraigned later today in connection with drug trafficking charges.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.