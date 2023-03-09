menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Burmarrad accident

The young man, 18, was rushed to hospital after the traffic accident where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
9 March 2023, 12:16pm
by Marianna Calleja

An 18-year-old man residing in St Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:00am in Triq il-Burmarrad, Burmarrad.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident which involved a Zipp VZ5 motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Nissan Juke driven by a 26-year-old also residing in St Paul’s Bay.

The 18-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
