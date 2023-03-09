Motorcyclist grievously injured in Burmarrad accident
The young man, 18, was rushed to hospital after the traffic accident where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries
An 18-year-old man residing in St Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened at around 8:00am in Triq il-Burmarrad, Burmarrad.
Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident which involved a Zipp VZ5 motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Nissan Juke driven by a 26-year-old also residing in St Paul’s Bay.
The 18-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.