Pickpocket admits to stealing over €7,000 in two weeks

A 41-year-old woman has been jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to having picked the pockets of dozens of victims.

Petronela-Claudia Ciubotariu, a Romanian nail technician who has no fixed place of residence, had been charged with committing thefts from 20 victims, as well as money laundering. The woman had stolen thousands of euros in cash and other items over the span of just over two weeks - between June 8 and 23. She was also charged with money laundering.

The woman, whose total haul amounted to some €7,025 in cash, had targeted shoppers at shops in Burmarrad, St Paul’s Bay, Mdina, and Valletta, had been apprehended at the airport while trying to leave the country.

Ciubotariu, who initially denied the charges, subsequently reversed her plea and admitted guilt, which she confirmed after being given time to rethink her decision.

The woman had no prior convictions in Malta, and some of her loot had been returned to their rightful owners, magistrate Kevan Azzopardi observed in his sentencing considerations, also taking into account her cooperation with the police.

The court sentenced Ciubotariu to imprisonment for 15 months and ordered the confiscation of the €7,025, as well as the return of the stolen items to the payment of their value.

She was also ordered to reimburse the costs of the experts appointed during the inquiry.