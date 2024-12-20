menu

Motorcycle driver grievously hurt in Coast Road accident

The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries

20 December 2024, 7:21pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Police said the accident happened at around 4:00pm
A 30-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after she lost control in the Coast Road. 

Police said the accident happened at around 4:00pm.

She was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
