Motorcycle driver grievously hurt in Coast Road accident
The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries
A 30-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after she lost control in the Coast Road.
Police said the accident happened at around 4:00pm.
She was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.