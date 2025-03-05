menu

Police still searching for missing man

matthew_farrugia
5 March 2025, 10:36am
by Matthew Farrugia
Martin Ambinitte
Police are still searching for missing 65-year-old Martin Ambinitte.

He was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers and an AC Milan beanie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can be useful to the police. The public can contact the police on Facebook, by calling on 21224001 or 119.

One can also go to the nearest police station, and reports can be made anonymously.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
