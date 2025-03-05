Police still searching for missing man
He was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers and an AC Milan beanie
Police are still searching for missing 65-year-old Martin Ambinitte.
He was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers and an AC Milan beanie.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can be useful to the police. The public can contact the police on Facebook, by calling on 21224001 or 119.
One can also go to the nearest police station, and reports can be made anonymously.