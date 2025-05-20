Keith Arnaud tells court ‘Degiorgio spent two whole days drinking’ after Daphne murder

Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud spoke on his crucial role as former lead investigator on the assassinations of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia in a testimony on Tuesday.

The trial by jury of the four individuals charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop continued on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother – are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed the journalist in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

Former lead investigator Keith Arnaud testified about key details in both the Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murder cases.

In relation to Chircop's killing, Arnaud described how the victim was discovered in his garage, fatally shot. His son who typically accompanied him on his way to work, had luckily remained home that day due to a cancelled lecture.

CCTV footage also helped the police identify a suspicious Toyota Ractis vehicle seen fleeing the area shortly after gunshots were heard by witnesses. Footage also showed a certain man, Augustine Grixti, who discovered the body and was seen distressed calling for help from the footage.

The investigation revealed Chircop’s financial disputes with multiple individuals one of them being Adrian Agius, one of the directors of the More Supermarkets chain. Agius owed Chircop €600,000.

Chircop’s wife revealed that her husband would frequently argue with Agius, chasing him for the unpaid debt. This was considered as motive against Chircop and Agius was arrested but he was later released due to insufficient evidence linking him directly to the murder.

Arnaud also gave a detailed account of bombing of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He explained how authorities identified her Peugeot 108 as the victim’s vehicle and established a timeline through CCTV and mobile data. Investigators identified a vantage point known as Tarġa Battery, where a dismantled rubble wall and a cigarette butt suggested the area as a potential vantage spot used to monitor Caruana Galizia.

Two phones, which were activated in January 2017 were communicating only with each other which was very suspicious to the police as a mobile number usually communicates with many different numbers. The phone’s activity was traced to an area in Bidnija.

One of these devices was connected to a SIM card installed in the bomb's triggering mechanism. The SIM card was triggered after the fatal SMS command was sent at 2:58 pm on 16 October 2017.

Further analysis of mobile phone data and activity revealed that the fatal message was sent from Valletta, with the second device being traced to various areas around the Grand Harbour.

Surveillance footage matched the presence of a boat, ‘Maya’, registered to Alfred Degiorgio. The vessel was seen leaving the harbour shortly before the explosion and returning soon afterward.

Degiorgio later used his personal phone to ask a telecom employee to top up the phone just minutes before the fatal message was sent. Moments later, he sent a celebratory message to his wife: “Open a bottle of wine for me, baby.”

Following the arrests, police recovered several mobile phones, including six Nokia devices, one of them being phone that sent the detonation SMS. These were retrieved from the sea near the Marsa potato shed.

During George Degorgio’s arrest, Arnaud had noted that he had written his wife’s phone number on his wrist. This suggested that the accused men knew they were about to be arrested and had discarded all electronic devices.

The cigarette butt found at the vantage point also resulted to be of Alfred Degorgio, Arnaud explains.

Arnaud speaks on Vince Muscat’s revelations

Later, Arnaud said lawyer Arthur Azzopardi had informed him his client, Vince Muscat wished to speak to the police. During his statements, Muscat named Melvin Theuma and requested a pardon in exchange for information.

Muscat had also told the police that the Maksar brothers supplied the bomb used in the assassination.

Police began investigating Theuma after Muscat’s statements in 2018. A surveillance camera was placed near a house in Marsa frequented by Theuma, belonging to Mario Degiorgio, brother to Alfred and George. The footage confirmed that Theuma was in contact with the jailed brothers.

Muscat also recounted an incident where he and one of the Degiorgios followed Daphne near the Phoenicia Hotel. He recalled Jamie Vella saying, “Make sure the bomb explodes her”.

On 24 April, Muscat gave additional information, including how the Degiorgio brothers communicated while George was at sea on the day of the murder. One brother remarked, “She went back inside,” shortly before the explosion. He also explained to Arnaud that the bomb had a plastic bottle filled with petrol attached to ensure a big explosion.

Muscat also recounted collecting the money for the murder from Melvin Theuma in Marsascala with Alfred Degiorgio. He remained in the car as a precaution in case they needed to flee quickly with the money.

After Chris Cardona’s name surfaced in the media in connection with a separate case, the Degiorgio brothers plotted to blame Cardona and were going to say that he had paid €1 million for the murders.

The witness also mentioned the case of Jonathan Pace, who had been charged with the attempted murder of Vince Muscat, known as "il-Koħħu." Pace used to manage the shop “Tyson Butcher” in Żejtun and was accused of firing six shots with a small-caliber pistol, three of which struck Muscat.

Pace, a 31-year-old from Gudja, was killed a few weeks later by multiple gunshots that hit him in the chest, back, and legs

In July, it was decided that a patrol outside Muscat’s residence was to be carried out.

This was due to fear that Muscat’s life was in danger following his revelations. Arnaud said that the Degorgio brothers had confronted Muscat on what was happening, making him fear for his life even more.

Moreover, according to Muscat, Theuma used to bother them to hurry the plan of the murder because his boss was pushing him.

Muscat had also spoken to Arnaud about the 2015 murder plot to kill Caruana Galizia which never actually happened. They had begun surveying her but later abandoned the plan because they were never paid.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.