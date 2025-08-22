ADPD against elderly homes on ODZ land

ADPD–The Green Party has raised concerns over proposed elderly homes on ODZ land.

The party was referring to a four-storey elderly home on 4,364sq.m of agricultural land along Triq Wied il-Għajn, which links Żabbar to the Żonqor and Blajjiet area of Marsaskala, as well as another similar project planned in Marsaskala.

In a statement, the party condemned what it described as the misuse of “social purpose” to justify construction in areas outside the development zone (ODZ).

Party spokesperson Mario Mallia said while ADPD supports the creation of facilities for the elderly, they should be located within the heart of towns and villages, not on their outskirts.

“If we want to be inclusive for the elderly, we do not exile them to the peripheries of our towns. They deserve to remain an integral part of our communities, within a framework of inclusion that should guide national policy in this field,” Mallia said.

ADPD argued building such facilities on ODZ land often serves as a convenient route for landowners to profit under the guise of providing a public good. The party insisted that developers should first explore sites within existing communities or in already developed zones to avoid the further loss of agricultural land.

Farmland, the party noted, is crucial for local food production, a need recognised in recent government policies and reaffirmed in the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED).

Mallia added government should also promote community-based alternatives, such as social cooperatives in the elderly care sector, to move beyond the traditional institutional model.