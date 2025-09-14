Man arrested in Marsa on suspected drug trafficking

A 30-year-old man from Marsa was arrested in St Julian’s on Sunday evening after police found him in possession of various types of drugs during a patrol in the area.

Earlier this week, during a routine patrol in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa, two officers noticed suspicious movements.

During the investigations, the man, a resident of Marsa, was found to be in possession of several packages of suspected synthetic cannabis, heroin and cocaine, as well as an amount of cash, which were allegedly intended for trafficking.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea was informed of the case and an inquiry was opened.

The man is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Court today at around 1pm before Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici