menu

Man arrested in Marsa on suspected drug trafficking

Police arrest a 30-year-old man in Marsa after finding cocaine, cannabis, and ecstasy prepared for trafficking during a routine patrol

juliana_zammit
14 September 2025, 12:24pm
by Juliana Zammit
1 min read
Photo credit: Communications Office, Malta Police Force.
Photo credit: Communications Office, Malta Police Force.

A 30-year-old man from Marsa was arrested in St Julian’s on Sunday evening after police found him in possession of various types of drugs during a patrol in the area.

Earlier this week, during a routine patrol in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa, two officers noticed suspicious movements.

During the investigations, the man, a resident of Marsa, was found to be in possession of several packages of suspected synthetic cannabis, heroin and cocaine, as well as an amount of cash, which were allegedly intended for trafficking.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea was informed of the case and an inquiry was opened.

The man is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Court today at around 1pm before Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalist. She is current...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.