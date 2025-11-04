menu

Man hospitalised in Marsaskala traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
4 November 2025, 8:43am
by Karl Azzopardi
A 33-year-old man from Żejtun was seriously injured on Monday evening following a traffic accident in Triq Sant’Antnin, Marsaskala.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm, when a Hyundai Accent driven by a 74-year-old woman from Ħaż-Żabbar collided with a Kymco Agility motorcycle being ridden by the man.

Police officers who arrived promptly on the scene were assisted by a medical team.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

