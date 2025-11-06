Woman suffers grevious injuries in Naxxar traffic collision

A 73-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar suffered grievous injuries after a collision in Triq il-Kappella ta’ Xagħra, Naxxar on Thursday.

The accident happened at around 8:00am.

Preliminary studies suggest a crash had occurred between a Mazda Demio driven by a 19-year-old woman from Naxxar and a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 61-year-old man from Naxxar.

In the Mercedes-Benz, there was a 73-year-old woman as a passenger.

A medical team was called on-site, and the passenger, along with the 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 19-year-old was certified as having suffered light injuries, whilst the passenger was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.