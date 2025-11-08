Three arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring

Malta Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation, following several days of surveillance.

The arrests were made on Friday morning as part of the police’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

During a raid on a residence in San Ġwann, officers arrested a 40-year-old man who is believed to have been preparing drugs for distribution.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of approximately 300 grams of cocaine, divided into multiple small packets, indicating that the substance was ready for sale.

Police also seized various items believed to have been used in the preparation and packaging of the drugs. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of just over €20,000.

Shortly before the raid, a 41-year-old woman was seen leaving the same residence. She was subsequently arrested in Marsa.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was apprehended in Bormla. Investigations revealed that he was allegedly responsible for distributing the drugs prepared at the San Ġwann residence.

A search at his home in Valletta uncovered around €6,000 in cash and a quantity of jewellery, both believed to be linked to the drug operation.

In a related search, police also seized two vehicles—a Mercedes and a Porsche Cayenne—from a garage in San Ġwann as part of the ongoing investigation.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been informed of the case and is leading a magisterial inquiry.

The three suspects are expected to be arraigned in court later today at around 11:30am before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia.