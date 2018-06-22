Elderly man seriously injured after falling in well
The man, from Zebbug, needed assistance when he fell into a well
An elderly man was seriously injured when he fell into a well.
Police were called to Triq L-Mdina in Haz-Zebbug at around noon, when for some reason the 77-year-old man fell inside a well.
Members of the civil protection were called to help the man out, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was suffering from serious injuries.
