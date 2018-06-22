menu

Elderly man seriously injured after falling in well

The man, from Zebbug, needed assistance when he fell into a well 

22 June 2018, 2:18pm

An elderly man was seriously injured when he fell into a well.

Police were called to Triq L-Mdina in Haz-Zebbug at around noon, when for some reason the 77-year-old man fell inside a well.

Members of the civil protection were called to help the man out, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was suffering from serious injuries.

More in Court & Police
Officers testify about 1.5kg cocaine bust
Court & Police

Officers testify about 1.5kg cocaine bust
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Man who confronted festa group for smashing front door is remanded in custody
Court & Police

[WATCH] Man who confronted festa group for smashing front door is remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured after falling in well
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling in well
Appeals court orders former Central Bank deputy governor to pay former partner €6,000
Court & Police

Appeals court orders former Central Bank deputy governor to pay former partner €6,000
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe