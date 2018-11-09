menu
BREAKING 17 Black • Tumas Group magnate and Electrogas owner Yorgen Fenech named as owner of mystery Dubai company connected to Panama offshore firms

Two Albanian workers sustain serious injuries after fall

Two Albanian construction workers sustain serious injuries after falling from a considerable height on a construction site in Xewkija in Gozo

david_hudson
9 November 2018, 5:35pm
by David Hudson

Two Albanians were hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries on a construction site in Gozo, Police have said. The construction workers, one aged 32 and the other 42, both residents of Gozo, fell from a considerable height at around 2pm on Friday. 

Upon arriving on site and after a preliminary investigation, district police called an ambulance. The two Albanian construction workers were transported to hospital. The two had reportedly both fallen down a long height on the construction site on Triq il-Madonna tal-Hniena in Xewkija in Gozo while they were doing work.

Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri appointed several experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Two Albanian workers sustain serious injuries after fall
Court & Police

Two Albanian workers sustain serious injuries after fall
David Hudson
Three charged with cigarette smuggling after 870,000 cigarette haul
Court & Police

Three charged with cigarette smuggling after 870,000 cigarette haul
Matthew Agius
Bail denied to man accused of attacking girlfriend
Court & Police

Bail denied to man accused of attacking girlfriend
Matthew Agius
Acquitted of defiling 11-year-old niece after court battle that lasted eight years
Court & Police

Acquitted of defiling 11-year-old niece after court battle that lasted eight years
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe