Two Albanian workers sustain serious injuries after fall

Two Albanians were hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries on a construction site in Gozo, Police have said. The construction workers, one aged 32 and the other 42, both residents of Gozo, fell from a considerable height at around 2pm on Friday.

Upon arriving on site and after a preliminary investigation, district police called an ambulance. The two Albanian construction workers were transported to hospital. The two had reportedly both fallen down a long height on the construction site on Triq il-Madonna tal-Hniena in Xewkija in Gozo while they were doing work.

Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri appointed several experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.