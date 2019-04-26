menu

Two arrested in connection with theft from cars

The two individuals are expected to be arraigned in court over the coming days

26 April 2019, 7:43am
The police said a search was conducted of the vehicles being used by the two-person, revealing several stolen items
Two persons have been arrested, and are expected to be arraigned in court over the coming days, concerning several thefts from vehicles in Saint Peter’s Pool and Delimara.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

