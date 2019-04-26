Two arrested in connection with theft from cars
The two individuals are expected to be arraigned in court over the coming days
Two persons have been arrested, and are expected to be arraigned in court over the coming days, concerning several thefts from vehicles in Saint Peter’s Pool and Delimara.
The police said a search was conducted of the vehicles being used by the two-person, revealing several stolen items.
A police investigation is ongoing.
