MaltaToday Survey | Labour ahead by 27,000 votes as parties plateau

The Labour Party ends the second week of the electoral campaign with 53.4% of support and a nine-point lead over the Nationalist Party, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

The PN’s support runs at 44.4%, while third parties collectively garner 2.2% of the vote.

The extrapolated result puts the gap between the two major parties at 27,265 votes, up from 22,645 last Sunday but short of the 35,000 gap in the 2017 election.

The results are based on an expected share of valid votes that equates to 85.7% of eligible voters. This is not the turnout figure but rather the basis on which an election is determined – valid votes cast.

In the 2017 election, the turnout was 92.1% and the share of valid votes cast stood at 90.9%.

This means that MaltaToday is projecting a higher abstention rate than five years ago that appears to be impacting the PL slightly more than it does the PN.