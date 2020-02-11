Metsola, Agius Saliba nominated for MEP of the year awards

The Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has been nominated as the MEP of the Year by The Parliament magazine for her work on justice, for a record-breaking third time.

Also nominated was Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba for the internal market category of the award. Agius Saliba was elected in the 2019 round of elections.

The magazine cited Metsola's work on protecting rule of law and fighting corruption, and her role in pushing forward justice, truth and accountability after the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galiza in Malta as the main factors behind her nomination.

“I am delighted to have been nominated, it has been a particularly hectic year both in terms of negotiating new legislation, standing for elections and in pushing forward reforms on a European level. It is an honour to be nominated for this prestigious award for a third time. When I was first elected to the European Parliament, I was determined to show that the geographic realities of Malta are no barrier for our determination as a country or as a people. I hope this nomination will go a small way in showing people - particularly young women - that it is the strength of your arguments that matters more than the volume of your voice,” Metsola said.

Last year, Metsola was the rapporteur who wrote and negotiated the ground-breaking new EU law on a European Border and Coast Guard that allowed for 10,000 new border guards at Europe’s borders. MEP Metsola was also elected as the co-chair of the European Parliament’s new Anti-Corruption body.

MEP Metsola has previously been awarded MEP of the Year twice before.

The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony in Brussels on 25 March 2020.