MEPs will hold extraordinary plenary over Russian invasion

An extraordinary plenary debate will be held in the European Parliament on Tuesday 1 March 2022, to discuss the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion and bombing of military installations.

The European Parliament Conference of Presidents was convened by President Roberta Metsola to discuss a response to Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

An exchange of views was held with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

The Conference of Presidents condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms.

“Ukraine is an independent and sovereign nation and its territorial integrity is non-negotiable. The invasion is unjustified and illegal. It is a threat to European and regional stability, as well as to the rules-based world order. The attack targets our model of democratic society. It cannot go unanswered.

“We remain firm in our unity, in our resolve and in our response to unprovoked Russian aggression. The European Parliament supports an unprecedented European and international response, including new and severe sanctions that will ensure the Kremlin will be held accountable for its actions.”

The Conference of Presidents expressed full solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people.