‘We need to do more to protect journalists in Europe and beyond,’ President Metsola says

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated that “the European Parliament will continue to stand on the side of truth-seekers, on the side of justice, of independent journalism. On the side of everyone in Malta.”

President Metsola made these remarks while addressing a talk organised by the European Parliament Research Service centred around Paul Caruana Galizia’s book ‘A Death in Malta: An Assassination and a Family’s Quest for Justice’. Paul Caruana Galizia is a newly published author from Malta, whose debut work has received accolades from across the globe.

Reflecting on the life and assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, as eloquently described by her son in his book, President Metsola described how her murder sent shock waves beyond Malta and the European Union.

“We have demanded answers, we have scrutinised, we have legislated. We launched the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for journalism. And we will continue to legislate to ensure that our Europe is a space where journalists are able to work free from fear, from harassment, from violence - from murder,” said President Metsola, referring to the Media Freedom Act and the anti-SLAPP directive that the European Parliament has pushed for during the current legislature.

Roberta Metsola said that these EU-wide legislations will allow journalists to do their work without having to fear financial or emotional ruin - or even worse - for their lives. President Metsola added, “we need to do more to protect journalists in Europe and beyond. In Gaza, we witnessed too many journalists killed. Our voice needs to be louder. Journalists must be able to do their job.”

The talk was also addressed by Commission Vice-President Věra Jourova and author Paul Caruana Galizia.