[WATCH] One death, 2 new cases of COVID-19, including healthcare worker at Karin Grech Hospital

Malta has registered its sixth death from coronavirus, two positive cases and two recoveries, overnight, Prof. Charmaine Gauci said.

The Public Health Superintendent said the victim had a chronic medical condition and was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago. The man was surgeon Aaron Casha, who had been recovering at hospital when he contracted the disease.

Gauci would not confirm what ward Casha was in and whether a number of patients and healthcare workers in the same ward registered positive for COVID-19. She also skirted a question on whether tests are being done on the hospital's ventilation system.

Gauci said 1,143 swab tests were carried out.

One of the new cases is that of a 33-year-old female healthcare worker at Karin Grech Hospital. She last worked at the hospital on Friday and was in contact with another case that registered positive.

Gauci said that since the start of the pandemic 30 healthcare workers registered positive. She said random testing was being carried out on healthcare workers and anyone with some form of symptoms was being asked to stay at home.

The second positive case involved a 24-year-old female who was in quarantine after a relative in the same household, a healthcare worker, registered positive.

No patients are currently recovering from COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital, while two patients are being taken care of at Boffa Hospital and four at St Thomas Hospital.

Hal Far tent village quarantine to be lifted

Gauci said the mandatory quarantine at the Hal Far tent village will be lifted today at midnight but four residents will remain in quarantine until next Friday. A total of 50 residents had registered positive for COVID-19, 43 of which have since recovered fully and are back in the community.

Overall, the authorities are describing the COVID-19 situation in Malta as stable, insisting on adherence to current measures and guidelines to halt further spread of the illness.